OMB Issues New Drone Procurement Security Framework

By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 24, 2025, 8:40 PM EST) -- Office of Management and Budget Director Russell T. Vought has outlined a new framework for government procurement of drones, telling federal agencies that funds should go toward boosting domestic manufacturing and warning against cybersecurity threats posed by purchasing foreign-manufactured drones. ...

