Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kevin Spacey Fails To Force Restart On Sex Assault Claim

By Ronan Barnard ( November 26, 2025, 7:13 PM GMT) -- Kevin Spacey failed to force a man suing him for alleged sexual assault to restart his claim due to the non-disclosure of a psychiatric report after a London judicial panel ruled Wednesday that although there was "no good reason" for it, the proceedings should not be derailed....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies