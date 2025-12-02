Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Woman Says Fall Behind $1.8M Verdict Was A 'Big Deal'

By Chart Riggall ( December 2, 2025, 3:46 PM EST) -- A Georgia woman who won $1.8 million from QuikTrip after breaking her finger in a fall at one of its gas stations urged the state's Court of Appeals Tuesday to uphold her verdict, arguing that the injury was life-altering contrary to the company's claims....

