NY Judge Seals Mangione's Arrest Footage Until Murder Trial

By Elizabeth Daley ( December 2, 2025, 11:10 PM EST) -- A New York state judge ruled Tuesday that footage of the arrest of Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, will be sealed to the public — at least until he rules on its admissibility....

