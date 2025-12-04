Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC OKs $1B UScellular Deal After AT&T Drops DEI Policies

By Nadia Dreid ( December 3, 2025, 8:41 PM EST) -- AT&T got the Federal Communications Commission's approval for its $1 billion UScellular deal Wednesday, following in the wake of rivals Verizon and T-Mobile and becoming the latest of the big three mobile carriers to agree to do away with its diversity, equity and inclusion policies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies