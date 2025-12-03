Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Privacy Agency Hits Marketer For Broker Registry Lapse

By Allison Grande ( December 3, 2025, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Nevada-based marketing firm that builds custom audience lists for fitness and wellness brands has become the latest target of the California Privacy Protection Agency's efforts to police data brokers, with state officials announcing Wednesday the company had agreed to pay a $56,600 penalty for failing to register as a data broker....

