Ga. Panel Says $50K Release Should've Ended Crash Suit

By Chart Riggall ( December 3, 2025, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals ended a suit Wednesday from a man who was injured as a passenger in a work truck crash, ruling that he gave up his right to sue his boss and the truck's driver when he signed a liability release in exchange for $50,000....

