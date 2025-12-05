Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

El Salvador, Telecom Co. Resolve $130M Dispute

By Caroline Simson ( December 5, 2025, 9:32 PM EST) -- El Salvador has resolved a $130 million dispute with Fibranet after the Guatemalan telecommunications company filed an arbitration claiming that its attempts to develop a high-speed 4G LTE mobile network in the country became unfairly mired in red tape....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies