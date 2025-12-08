Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Liberty Mutual Hit With $103M Age Bias Jury Verdict

By Hailey Konnath ( December 8, 2025, 9:14 PM EST) -- A California jury has awarded a former Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. employee $103 million in damages after finding that the company discriminated against and harassed her based on her age, an amount the worker's lawyers say is among the largest age discrimination verdicts in history....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies