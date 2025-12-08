Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tufts Student's Visa Record Must Be Restored, Judge Says

By Julie Manganis ( December 8, 2025, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday ordered the government to reinstate Tufts University graduate student Rümeysa Öztürk's student visa record, finding she has already suffered irreparable harm, including missed professional and academic opportunities, from her record's termination following detention by immigration officers in March....

