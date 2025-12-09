Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says Betting Case No 'Slam Dunk' For Kalshi Or Mass.

By Julie Manganis ( December 9, 2025, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge said Tuesday he's unlikely to decide before January whether state gambling regulators can pursue claims that prediction market operator KalshiEX is flouting sports betting laws, and if so, whether he should grant the state's request for an injunction....

