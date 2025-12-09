Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nvidia Chips Sent To China In 'Smuggling Network,' DOJ Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 9, 2025, 9:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. has arrested two businessmen for their alleged roles in a scheme to smuggle Nvidia chips to China, while another businessman pled guilty to smuggling the AI tech company's chips, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies