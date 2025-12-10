Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Keep Power Limits Low To Protect Satellites, DirecTV Says

By Nadia Dreid ( December 10, 2025, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has been toying with the idea of rising power limits for nongeostationary orbit satellites, and while the agency thinks the move could increase the availability of satellite broadband, DirecTV says the decision would be bad news for satellite TV....

