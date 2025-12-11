Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hyundai Attacks Judge's 'Disdain For Arbitration' At 9th Circ.

By Bonnie Eslinger ( December 11, 2025, 12:01 AM EST) -- Hyundai urged the Ninth Circuit Wednesday to revive its bid to arbitrate litigation over an alleged defect in its Palisade SUVs, saying that a district court judge erred by rejecting an arbitration agreement within a contract for complimentary "connected" services and arguing that the order "drips with disdain for arbitration."...

