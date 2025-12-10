Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HealthEC Data Hack Class Seeks OK Of $5.5M Privacy Deal

By Gina Kim ( December 10, 2025, 7:11 PM EST) -- Over 1.6 million patients affected by HealthEC's cybersecurity attack in 2023 asked a New Jersey magistrate judge for her final stamp of approval on a $5.48 million class action settlement, arguing Monday the resolution includes additional, significant benefits like Medical Shield Complete which protects them from healthcare-related fraud. ...

