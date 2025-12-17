What Defense Teams Must Know About PFAS Testing Methods

By Gary Feldon and Carter Thurman ( December 17, 2025, 5:17 PM EST) -- Given the media attention to litigation related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, it can be easy to forget that, in the words of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in its February opinion in Bullard v. Costco Wholesale Corp., "PFAS is not a magic word that can be invoked to open automatically the [courthouse] doors."[1]...