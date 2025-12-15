Bid Protest Spotlight: Vendor Selection, Standing, Impropriety

By James Tucker ( December 15, 2025, 4:56 PM EST) -- This article is part of a monthly column that provides takeaways from recent bid protest cases. In this month's bid protest roundup, we consider recent decisions of the U.S. Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that consider an agency's options for publicizing a solicitation, whether an agency's failure to comply with regulations provides standing and how to respond to inadvertent receipt of a competitor's confidential information....