PacifiCorp Owes $39M In Latest Wildfire Trial

By Cara Salvatore ( December 10, 2025, 10:00 PM EST) -- An Oregon jury awarded $39.3 million in noneconomic damages Wednesday to a group of people who fled wildfires that the utility PacifiCorp had been found liable for starting, including an elderly woman who ended up living in a trailer park for four years and a man who lost the ability to keep his disabled wife in their home for the last three years of her life....