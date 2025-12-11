Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chancery Skeptical Of B. Riley Investors' Investment Loss Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( December 11, 2025, 4:33 PM EST) -- A vice chancellor in the Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday pressed the lawyer for a B. Riley Financial Inc. stockholder to justify Caremark oversight claims tied to the investment firm's failed bets on the Franchise Group Inc., repeatedly questioning whether the complaint plausibly alleged bad faith board inaction rather than business judgment disagreements. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies