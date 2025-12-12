Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Betting, Trading Platforms Form Prediction Market Alliance

By Ganesh Setty ( December 12, 2025, 4:42 PM EST) -- A group of betting and trading platforms said they've created a new organization to advance the interests of prediction markets as betting challenges from states intensify and Congress starts to formally structure the cryptocurrency market writ large....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies