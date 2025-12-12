Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

First Brands Seeks Access To $250M As DIP Loans Drop

By Alex Wittenberg ( December 12, 2025, 4:25 PM EST) -- Struggling auto parts maker First Brands said on Friday it needs quick access to $250 million in cash that's being held by customers or stuck in segregated accounts, telling a Texas bankruptcy judge a decline in the trading prices of its Chapter 11 loans has sparked "unfounded concerns" about its health....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies