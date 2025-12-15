Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Says UPS Was Grinch With Seasonal Workers' Wages

By Irene Spezzamonte ( December 15, 2025, 4:32 PM EST) -- UPS "played the Grinch" by failing to pay seasonal workers it hires between October and January for work they performed outside their shifts, leading to millions in unpaid wages and overtime, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday....

