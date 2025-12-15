Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Formula Suits An 'Undue Burden' On Cook County, Panel Says

By Celeste Bott ( December 15, 2025, 6:50 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court Friday agreed with Abbott Laboratories that 23 lawsuits alleging the company failed to warn of important risks associated with infant formulas and caused premature babies to develop necrotizing enterocolitis should not have been filed in Cook County, where the infants at the center of those cases were not born and have never lived....

