The Top Telecom Developments To Watch In 2026

By Christopher Cole ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- As a new Republican administration hits its stride, agencies are looking to pare back regulations, and major tech and telecom mergers could be on the horizon. After a year of change at the Federal Communications Commission, experts are also watching to see how quickly the Commerce Department can roll out changes to a massive broadband program, and legal challenges to federal rules continue to ripple across the telecom sector....