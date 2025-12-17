Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chancery OKs $10M Fat Brands Settlement, Defers Fees

By Jarek Rutz ( December 17, 2025, 5:48 PM EST) -- A judge in the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday approved a proposed settlement resolving two long-running shareholder derivative suits against Fat Brands Inc. and its controlling stockholder, finding that the deal delivers immediate cash, targeted governance reforms and a realistic recovery in light of substantial litigation and collectibility risks, while reserving judgment on a disputed request for attorney fees....

