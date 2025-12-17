Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Partly Backs DOD Contract Protest Because Of Redactions

By Ganesh Setty ( December 17, 2025, 9:05 PM EST) -- Heavy redactions from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency in natural gas contract proposals prevented the U.S. Government Accountability Office from assessing whether two bidders deserved their awards, the GAO said Wednesday as it partially sustained an Oklahoma natural gas supplier's protest....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies