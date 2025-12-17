Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. DMV Tells Tesla To Rename Autopilot Or Lose License

By Jonathan Capriel ( December 17, 2025, 6:25 PM EST) -- The California DMV has said Tesla violated state law when it marketed its vehicles' "autopilot" and "full self-driving capability," calling the phrases misleading because the technology doesn't actually enable autonomous driving and ordering the company to change its marketing or face a suspension of its permit to sell vehicles in the state....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies