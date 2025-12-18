Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$10B Verdict Hinges On Witness Order, Katyal Tells Panel

By Craig Clough ( December 18, 2025, 9:26 PM EST) -- Milbank's Neal Katyal urged a California state appellate panel to grant a new trial to a man who lost an estimated $10 billion verdict when a jury found he violated an oral agreement with his brothers over a real estate empire, saying the witness order violated a civil procedure rule....

