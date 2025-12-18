Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Casino Accused Of Ignoring Data-Tracking Opt-Out

By Matthew Santoni ( December 18, 2025, 5:32 PM EST) -- A proposed class action claims the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh surreptitiously recorded website visitors' browsing and shared it with third parties, including Facebook and Spotify, even if the users chose to "reject" tracking codes, according to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court Wednesday....

