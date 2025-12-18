Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NJ Judge's Firing Suit Revived After Discovery Cured

By George Woolston ( December 18, 2025, 3:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday revived a former Garden State workers' compensation judge's suit alleging she was unconstitutionally removed from her job, ruling over the state's objections that she has now substantially complied with the state's discovery requests....

