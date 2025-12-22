Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Court Clears State Military In Airman Crash Suit

By Mike Curley ( December 22, 2025, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has thrown out a family's suit against the Texas Military Department over a collision involving a senior airman, finding that the agency has immunity because the airman was on duty and within the scope of his duties at the time....

