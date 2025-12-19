Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Motorola Wins Bid To Reinstate $136M US IP Award In England

By Sophia Dourou ( December 19, 2025, 1:31 PM GMT) -- Motorola has successfully reinstated a $136.3 million judgment that enforces a U.S. decision against a Chinese radio-maker for infringing its intellectual property rights, as an appeals court held on Friday that ongoing proceedings abroad were no reason to revoke the English decision....

