Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rail Giants Pitch $85B Deal To Transportation Regulators

By Matthew Perlman ( December 19, 2025, 5:27 PM EST) -- Union Pacific Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp. submitted the required application for their planned $85 billion merger on Friday, telling regulators the rail networks have few overlaps and that a combined system will allow freight to move faster and more efficiently across the country....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies