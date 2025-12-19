Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Says Anti-SLAPP Law Scuttles Ex-Law Partner's Case

By Christine DeRosa ( December 19, 2025, 4:32 PM EST) -- Attorney Andrew Garza and his new firm, Claggett Sykes & Garza LLC, have invoked Connecticut's anti-SLAPP law in an attempt to dismiss litigation by his former law partner Ryan McKeen, one of several lawsuits between the partners after the dissolution of their firm, Connecticut Trial Firm LLC....

