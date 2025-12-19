Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PHH's $29.5M Kickback Deal Gets Final OK After 17 Years

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 19, 2025, 10:01 PM EST) -- After 17 years of litigation, a certified class of homeowners got the final stamp of approval in California federal court for a $29.5 million settlement with PHH Mortgage and its captive reinsurer, both of which homeowners alleged received unlawful kickbacks from premiums paid for mortgage insurance....

