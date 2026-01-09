Shopify Suit Is An Early Antitrust Test Of 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

By Kelley Connolly Barnaby and Alexandra Peurach ( January 9, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- As embedded payments and alternative financing tools continue to grow across online platforms, an antitrust suit filed by Sezzle Inc. targeting Shopify Inc.'s buy now, pay later practices will be key to monitor for platforms and their counsel alike. The outcome could have important implications for how courts will apply antitrust laws to platforms' integration of embedded products and availability of access to alternative sources of products, among other things....