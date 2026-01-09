Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Shopify Suit Is An Early Antitrust Test Of 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

By Kelley Connolly Barnaby and Alexandra Peurach ( January 9, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- As embedded payments and alternative financing tools continue to grow across online platforms, an antitrust suit filed by Sezzle Inc. targeting Shopify Inc.'s buy now, pay later practices will be key to monitor for platforms and their counsel alike. The outcome could have important implications for how courts will apply antitrust laws to platforms' integration of embedded products and availability of access to alternative sources of products, among other things....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies