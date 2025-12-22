Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Concrete Co. Blames ICE Enforcement For Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan ( December 22, 2025, 3:49 PM EST) -- A south Texas concrete company has faulted a reduction in residential construction projects caused by increased immigration enforcement actions for its Chapter 11 filing, saying its recent growth was stalled by the drop in demand....

