Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cleary, Orrick Guide Alphabet's $4.75B Data Center Biz Buy

By Charlie Innis ( December 22, 2025, 3:05 PM EST) -- Alphabet Inc. has agreed to pay $4.75 billion to buy Intersect Power, a data center infrastructure developer the Google owner has partnered with for about a year, in a deal advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, the companies said Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies