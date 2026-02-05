Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Class Action Group Of The Year: Hagens Berman

By James Boyle ( February 5, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Attorneys at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP resolved several long-running and complex class action matters and secured landmark settlements against high-profile defendants, including the NCAA, the National Association of Realtors and Visa, earning the firm a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Class Action Groups of the Year....

