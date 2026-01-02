Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Catholic School Loses Bid To Erase $5M Clergy Abuse Verdict

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 2, 2026, 4:13 PM EST) -- The Order of St. Benedict of New Jersey, which runs an elite Catholic college-prep school, lost its bid for retrial after a state court jury awarded $5 million in damages to a former Delbarton School student in a clergy abuse case involving a priest who was a teacher....

