Will Smith Accused Of Sex Harassment On Tour By Violinist

By Craig Clough ( January 2, 2026, 3:55 PM EST) -- A violinist has sued Will Smith and his touring company in California state court, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination stemming from an "intrusion" into his hotel room while on tour with the award-winning actor and musical performer. ...

