Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Examines Timing Of $452M Trade Secrets Suit

By Ivan Moreno ( January 5, 2026, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel delved into the statute of limitations for trade secrets cases Monday, pressing an attorney for a South Korean company seeking to reverse a verdict that prompted a $452 million jury award to explain why the clock should start when a plaintiff suspects misappropriation rather than when it is actually discovered....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®