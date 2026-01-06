Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Can't Revisit Order Blocking Clawback Of Attorney Docs

By Mike Curley ( January 6, 2026, 4:05 PM EST) -- A District of Columbia Superior Court judge has refused to reconsider her order finding that Meta Platforms Inc. couldn't claim attorney-client privilege over documents it sought to claw back from discovery, saying the company can't use "sleight of hand" to recharacterize the communications in the documents....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies