Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC's Compass Coffee Hits Ch. 11 Amid Rent, Other Disputes

By Hilary Russ ( January 6, 2026, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Washington, D.C.-based coffee chain Compass Coffee filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday with at least $11.7 million of estimated liabilities amid rent disputes with landlords, promising to soon disclose plans for an asset sale to a strategic buyer in the global retail coffee business....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies