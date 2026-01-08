Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greenberg Traurig Adds 2 Duane Morris Employment Pros

By Gina Kim ( January 8, 2026, 8:54 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought on two Duane Morris LLP attorneys as its newest shareholders focusing on class action litigation, labor and employment and commercial litigation practices, adding them to the firm's offices in San Diego and Philadelphia. ...

