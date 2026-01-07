Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Satellite Biz Chairman Sued After Flip-Flop On Lockheed Sale

By Elaine Briseño ( January 7, 2026, 7:39 PM EST) -- A former Terran Orbital Corp. stockholder alleged in a potential class action Wednesday that the satellite company's co-founder flipped his stance on the $450 million sale to Lockheed Martin Corp. after being promised a $6 million bonus contingent on the transaction's completion....

