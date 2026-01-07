Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ To Appeal Reinstatement Of Clearance For Mark Zaid

By Jared Foretek ( January 7, 2026, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Trump administration told a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday that it will obey his injunction to reinstate attorney Mark Zaid's security clearance as it appeals the ruling in the D.C. Circuit, but left open the possibility that government intelligence agencies could try to revoke it again for new reasons....

