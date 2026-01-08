Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miami Dade College Seeks Judge DQ In Trump Library Case

By Emily Johnson ( January 8, 2026, 4:11 PM EST) -- Miami Dade College said a Florida state judge should be disqualified from presiding over a dispute concerning its transfer of land to the state for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, arguing that the judge thanked and hugged the retired Florida International University professor challenging the transfer and discussed facts that weren't in court documents....

