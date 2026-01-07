Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Exec Says Dominium Wrongly Fired Him And Withheld $80M

By Spencer Brewer ( January 7, 2026, 9:51 PM EST) -- A former executive at Dominium Development and Acquisition LLC has sued his former employer in the Texas Business Court, saying Dominium wrongly fired him and claimed he forfeited over $80 million in unvested partnership interests when it was the company that violated the employment agreement....

