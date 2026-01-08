Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

X Users Can't Revive Suit Over Use Of Data For Marketing

By Craig Clough ( January 8, 2026, 6:49 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a putative class action Wednesday against the social media company X, alleging it misrepresented how it would use the personal contact data of its users, finding the terms of service did allow phone numbers and emails to be implemented for advertising or marketing purposes....

